Huerter has scored in double figures in each of the Hawks' last nine games, averaging 15.7 points while chipping in 4.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 32.9 minutes per contest.
Though John Collins (ankle) was back in action for Sunday's win over the Pacers in a limited capacity, his extended absence along with De'Andre Hunter's (knee) has opened up an expanded role on offense for Huerter so far in April. Huerter will likely see his production plummet to some extent once Collins gets fully ramped up, but he should continue to benefit from elevated minutes while all of Hunter, Danilo Gallinari (foot), Tony Snell (ankle), Kris Dunn (ankle) and Cam Reddish (Achilles) are working back from injuries.
