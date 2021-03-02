Huerter (back) is not on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game at Miami.

Huerter landed on the initial injury report with a probable designation following Sunday's game against the Heat, in which he played 41 minutes and finished with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and a season-high six steals. He's now been removed from the report, so expect the Maryland product to be cleared for a full workload Tuesday night. With that said, the return of Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) from a long-term injury could cut into Huerter's playing time.