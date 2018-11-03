Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Removed from injury report
Huerter (ankle) has been removed from the Hawks' injury report, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Huerter was initially listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but it appears his status was never truly in much doubt. The rookie suffered the injury early in Thursday's to the Kings and was held out of Friday's practice as a precaution. In Tuesday's loss to the Cavs, Huerter played 15 minutes off the bench and tied his career-high with three made three-pointers.
