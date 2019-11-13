Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Ruled out for Thursday
Huerter (shoulder) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Suns, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Huerter suffered a left shoulder injury during the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Nuggets and ultimately didn't return. While X-rays came back clean, he underwent an MRI on Wednesday to confirm the severity of the issue; Huerter's test results will be further evaluated by team doctors before a timetable for his return is determined. Seeing as he's headed back to Atlanta for further evaluation, it wouldn't be surprising if Huerter missed the remainder of Atlanta's road trip, which runs through Sunday.
