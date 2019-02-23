Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Ruled out Saturday
Huerter (ankle) is out Saturday against the Suns, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
As expected, the rookie will miss a second straight game due to a sprained left ankle. During his first absence, Kent Bazemore drew the start and posted 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in a 125-122 loss to the Pistons.
