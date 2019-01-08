Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Ruled out Tuesday
Huerter (back) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Raptors, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Huerter is dealing with what the team has deemed "mid-back pain" and didn't make the progress the Hawks hoped when they initially listed him as probable. With the rookie sidelined, expect DeAndre' Bembry, Tyler Dorsey and Daniel Hamilston to potentially pick up increased minutes. Huerter had played at least 30 minutes in five straight games entering Tuesday.
More News
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Probable vs. Raptors•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Plays career-high 44 minutes in loss•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores season-high 22 points•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores 16 points Friday•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Provides 13 points in win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.