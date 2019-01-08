Huerter (back) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Raptors, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Huerter is dealing with what the team has deemed "mid-back pain" and didn't make the progress the Hawks hoped when they initially listed him as probable. With the rookie sidelined, expect DeAndre' Bembry, Tyler Dorsey and Daniel Hamilston to potentially pick up increased minutes. Huerter had played at least 30 minutes in five straight games entering Tuesday.