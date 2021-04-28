Huerter (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
A sprained left shoulder landed Huerter on the initial injury report with a "doubtful" designation, so it's no surprise that he's been formally ruled out. Consider Huerter day-to-day in advance of Friday's rematch in Philly.
