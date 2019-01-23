Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Ruled out Wednesday
Huerter (neck) has been ruled out of Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Huerter was doubtful coming into the game, so his second consecutive absence with a sore neck doesn't come as much of a surprise. The rookie out of Maryland has been a major piece in the rotation over the last two months, and he's averaging nearly 38 minutes per game in the month of January. His next chance to play will arrive Saturday in Portland.
