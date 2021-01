Huerter had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3PT), two assists and four steals in Friday's win over the Nets.

The Maryland product has come off the bench in all five of the Hawks' games thus far, but he's still managed to be productive, posting three double-digit scoring efforts, while hitting 2.0 threes per contest. His four steals Friday were his most since Feb. 22 of last season.