Huerter scored 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with four assists, two rebounds and one block during Atlanta's 103-99 win over Orlando on Saturday.

Huerter was expected to log around 20 minutes due to a lingering knee issue, and he improved from his scoreless debut to start the season. He will likely continue coming off the bench in the upcoming matches, something that will reduce his upside. Atlanta will play against Philadelphia next Monday.