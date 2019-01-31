Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores 11 points in loss
Huerter totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-113 loss to the Kings.
Huerter filled up the stat sheet, contributing in every category, albeit in a blowout defeat. The return of Kent Bazemore (ankle), who had missed 14 straight games, adds another wing to the mix, and with Taurean Prince and DeAndre' Bembry in need of time as well, Huerter will have to play well to earn his minutes going forward. Unless a deal is struck before the deadline, it may be difficult for Huerter to continue making the same type of impact that we saw from mid-December to mid-January.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...