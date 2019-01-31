Huerter totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-113 loss to the Kings.

Huerter filled up the stat sheet, contributing in every category, albeit in a blowout defeat. The return of Kent Bazemore (ankle), who had missed 14 straight games, adds another wing to the mix, and with Taurean Prince and DeAndre' Bembry in need of time as well, Huerter will have to play well to earn his minutes going forward. Unless a deal is struck before the deadline, it may be difficult for Huerter to continue making the same type of impact that we saw from mid-December to mid-January.