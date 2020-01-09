Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores 11 points
Huerter had 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 loss against the Rockets.
Huerter extended his double-digit scoring streak to five games, and he is averaging 19.0 points while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three over that span. He should remain a reliable scoring threat ahead of Friday's road matchup at the Wizards.
