Huerter had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists, two steals, and one rebound in 23 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 win over the Bulls.

Huerter was able to give it a go despite suffering a back injury in Friday's quadruple-overtime loss to the Bulls. However, he has been pretty quiet across his last four appearances following a two-game absence with a sprained ankle. The rookie is clearly a bit banged up, but he's been healthy enough to suit up. As long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Huerter is likely to be very involved for the remainder of the season.