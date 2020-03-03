Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores 13 in loss
Huerter had 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five boards, four assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes of a loss to Memphis on Monday.
Huerter had an inefficient shooting day from the field despite finishing with the second most points on his team. The Hawks kept up with the Grizzlies through the first half before being run out of the arena in the second half. Huerter will look to bounce back Friday against Washington.
