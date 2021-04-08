Huerter tallied 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies.

The 22-year-old has now scored double-digit points in four straight games, a span in which he's averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 three-pointers while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. Huerter has been on a roll lately, and he should continue providing high-end three-pointers along with decent points and assists the rest of the way for the fifth-seeded Hawks.