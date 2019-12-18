Huerter put up 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three boards, three steals and one block in a loss to the Knicks on Tuesday.

Huerter was initially questionable for this game with a shoulder injury. It's the same shoulder that forced him to miss 11 games from Nov. 14 to Dec. 2, so there's a chance the Hawks coaching staff take it easy on him, although you couldn't tell in this game, judging by the 32-minute role he saw. The amount of court time he saw in this loss was a good sign, but fantasy owners would be wise to monitor the situation anyway.