Huerter tallied 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-93 win over the Magic.

The 22-year-old bounced back after a mediocre three-game stretch with the most points he's scored since April 26. Before Thursday's game, Huerter was averaging just 7.0 points on 28.6 percent shooting, so his efficient 14-point output was a welcomed sight for Atlanta and fantasy managers, alike. The third-year sharpshooter will look to build on Thursday's bounce-back scoring performance Sunday at home against the Rockets.