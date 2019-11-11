Huerter had 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 loss at Portland.

Huerter was coming off back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts from the bench, and he extended that streak to three games even though he shot under 50 percent from the field for the eighth time in nine games. Given his solid scoring form of late - 14.6 points per game in his last three outings - he might remain in the starting unit Tuesday at Denver.