Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores 16 points Friday
Huerter tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Py, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-107 victory over the Knicks.
Huerter has now scored at least 13 points in four of his past five games, continuing to impress for the struggling Hawks. Aside from the scoring, Huerter has also been contributing with some steals as well as a plethora of three-pointers. In fact, over the past five games, he is averaging 3.5 triples. Huerter is still available in a number of leagues and is well worth a look in standard formats.
More News
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Provides 13 points in win•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Continues three-point binge•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Career-high 19 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Career-high four triples Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Available Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...