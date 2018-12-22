Huerter tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Py, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-107 victory over the Knicks.

Huerter has now scored at least 13 points in four of his past five games, continuing to impress for the struggling Hawks. Aside from the scoring, Huerter has also been contributing with some steals as well as a plethora of three-pointers. In fact, over the past five games, he is averaging 3.5 triples. Huerter is still available in a number of leagues and is well worth a look in standard formats.