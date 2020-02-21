Huerter put up 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 129-124 win over the Heat.

Over his last four games prior to this one, Huerter was posting appealing numbers, with 16.0 points, 5.3 dimes and 2.5 threes per game, while making all of his free-throw attempts over that time span. The primary factor holding his value back during that time period was his 38.3 percent shooting from the field. After missing several games with a knee issue this season, Huerter will hopefully find his rhythm again after getting some rest during the All-Star break.