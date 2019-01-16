Huerter accrued 17 points 6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes Tuesday against the Thunder.

Huerter's scored in double-figures in eight straight games, and appears to be finding his element in his first professional season. Huerter is on the cusp of fantasy relevance as he's averaging 13.1 points over his past 10 games although his secondary production remains inconsistent.