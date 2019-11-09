Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores 17 points off bench
Huerter had 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3PT. 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists during Atlanta's 121-109 loss against the Kings on Friday.
Huerter delivered his best scoring output of the season while topping the 30-minute mark for the first time in the current campaign. He has scored in double digits in each of his two outings coming off the bench, and he will aim to solidify his two bounce-back performances on the road against Portland on Sunday.
