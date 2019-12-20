Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores 17 points
Huerter had 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss against the Jazz.
Huerter scored in double digits for the second straight game, but he is yet to reach the 20-point plateau in a single contest and he has struggled from the field of late -- he has made just 36.2 percent from the field over his last six outings. Huerter will try to improve on his efficiency Saturday on the road at Brooklyn.
