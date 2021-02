Huerter finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals, three boards and one assist in 37 minutes of a 112-111 loss to Cleveland on Tuesday.

Huerter took more control over the game, attempting more shots from the field than he had in eight games. After a hot start to the year, the 2018 first-round pick has hit a rough patch, but he could be moving into the clear with back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts. He'll face the Celtics on Wednesday.