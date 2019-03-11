Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores 27 points in Sunday's win
Huerter contributed 27 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 win over the Pelicans.
Huerter was superb, splashing in 17 points in the second quarter alone, more than he managed in his last two tilts combined (11). This is the third time through 62 appearances that Huerter has surpassed 20 points, and he's likely to continue receiving ample opportunities across the final month of the regular season.
