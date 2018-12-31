Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores season-high 22 points
Huerter tallied 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two assists and a block over 40 minutes Monday against the Pacers.
Huerter notched a season-best in both points (22) and minutes (40) despite suffering a 116-108 loss in Indiana. The 20-year-old guard was held to seven points over seven minutes on 20.0 percent shooting from three in Atlanta's last contest, but he caught fire from deep and sank six shots from deep Monday. Huerter finishes December averaging 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 13 games, although he'll need to show more consistency in order to prove he's worth rostering in most league formats.
