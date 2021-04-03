Huerter tallied 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists and one rebound in 33 minutes during Friday's win over the Pelicans.

The 22-year-old went from scoring zero points Thursday to 24 points Friday. Huerter made a season-high 10 field goals on his way to scoring a season-high 24 points. The third-year guard spent the previous four games on the bench, averaging just 6.3 points, 2.8 assists, 1.5 three-pointers while shooting 26.7 percent from the field. Trae Young (knee) sat out Friday's game, so it's not clear if Huerter will remain in the starting lineup. He'll look to build on Friday's impressive bounce-back performance Sunday at home against the Warriors.