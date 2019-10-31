Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Set for minutes increase
Huerter will be limited to 25 minutes or fewer Thursday against the Heat, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Hawks will continue to keep an eye on Huerter's workload as he works his way back up to full speed from a lingering knee issue. Through his first four games, Huerter is averaging 6.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 18.5 minutes. He saw 20 minutes of action Monday against the Sixers and 19 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Miami.
