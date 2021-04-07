Huerter notched 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

Huerter was one of three Atlanta starters that surpassed the 15-point mark and was pretty sharp from the field, making three of his four long-range shots. Huerter has been a consistent threat from beyond the arc this season and has made two or more threes in five of his last six games.