Huerter notched 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.
Huerter was one of three Atlanta starters that surpassed the 15-point mark and was pretty sharp from the field, making three of his four long-range shots. Huerter has been a consistent threat from beyond the arc this season and has made two or more threes in five of his last six games.
More News
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores season-high 24 points•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Poor performance in limited minutes•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Remains in bench role•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Hits three triples in win•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Solid two-way performance•