Huerter (knee) is expected to be ready for the first game of the regular season Oct. 24 against Detroit, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Huerter is expected to have his workload monitored closely throughout the preseason, but he isn't dealing with any structural damage to his knee and is on track for the season opener. The Maryland product registered 9.7 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists over 75 games a season ago and appears ready to take a step forward this year.