Huerter tallied 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Bucks.

Huerter continued his recent string of strong play, logging his eighth straight double-digit scoring effort. Over that span, he is posting per-game averages of 14.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds. Huerter is also shooting 51.0 percent from the field over that stretch, considerably higher than his 42.7 percent mark on the season.