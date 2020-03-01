Huerter compiled 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 35 minutes Saturday in the Hawks' 129-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

Huerter reached double figures in scoring for the third straight game and was able to complement the offense with one of his better all-around stat lines of the season. The eight assists matched a career high for Huerter, who looks like a solid back-end roster option in most 12-team leagues.