Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Solid all-around outing
Huerter compiled 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 35 minutes Saturday in the Hawks' 129-117 win over the Trail Blazers.
Huerter reached double figures in scoring for the third straight game and was able to complement the offense with one of his better all-around stat lines of the season. The eight assists matched a career high for Huerter, who looks like a solid back-end roster option in most 12-team leagues.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...