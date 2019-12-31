Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Solid line despite turnover trouble
Huerter had 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 101-93 win over the Magic.
Huerter filled up the stat sheet, albeit while committing six turnovers, matching season highs in scoring and blocks amid the absence of Trae Young (ankle). Huerter has reached double figures in scoring in five of his last seven appearances after finishing in single digits in six straight prior to this recent stretch, so the sophomore seems to be trending in the right direction.
