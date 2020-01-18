Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Solid scoring output in win
Huerter had 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3PT), two rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 121-120 win at San Antonio.
Huerter has scored in double digits in eight of his last nine contests, and he is averaging 17.8 points while shooting nearly 50 percent from deep during that stretch. He is emerging as a reliable scoring threat for the Hawks, and he will aim to extend that solid run of form Saturday at home against the Pistons.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...