Huerter had 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3PT), two rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 121-120 win at San Antonio.

Huerter has scored in double digits in eight of his last nine contests, and he is averaging 17.8 points while shooting nearly 50 percent from deep during that stretch. He is emerging as a reliable scoring threat for the Hawks, and he will aim to extend that solid run of form Saturday at home against the Pistons.