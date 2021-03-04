Huerter contributed 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in the Hawks' 115-112 victory over the Magic on Wednesday.

Huerter continued his strong two-way play by scoring in double figures for the fourth straight game and playing good defense. The guard has also been solid as a distributor of late, picking up at least three assists in five straight games. Despite shooting a career-low 36.3 percent from three, Huerter had a solid first half of the year as he averaged 12.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.