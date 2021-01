Huerter is starting Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Even with Cam Reddish (knee) active with a 25-minute limit Friday, Huerter will be in the starting five for a fourth consecutive game. Over the past three contests, the 22-year-old is averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 38.7 minutes per game.