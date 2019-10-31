Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Starting at shooting guard
Huerter is starting at shooting guard Thursday against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
With Trae Young (ankle) unavailable, Cam Reddish will get the start at point guard while Huerter makes his first start of the season at shooting guard. While Huerter is set for a slight workload increase, he'll still be capped at around 25 minutes Thursday as the Hawks ease him back from a knee injury.
