Huerter will start Monday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

With Tony Snell (Achilles) sidelined Monday, Huerter will slide into the starting lineup after he had come off the bench in his last four games. In his last five starts, Huerter has averaged 15.6 points on 51.6 percent shooting, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.0 triples per game.