Huerter will start Sunday's preseason game against the Magic, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Huerter came off the bench in Friday's preseason opener, finishing with eight points, three assists, a steal and a block in 21 minutes. He'll shake off a minor ankle injury to enter the starting lineup Sunday, as Bogdan Bogdanovic shifts to a reserve role. The position battle will be one to monitor as the regular season approaches.