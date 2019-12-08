Huerter (shoulder) will start Sunday's game at Charlotte and be limited to 25 minutes, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

In his second game back from a shoulder injury, Huerter stands to see a 10-minute increase in playing time after he put up zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 15 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to the Nets. Though he'll technically be taking De'Andre Hunter's spot in the starting five while the latter returns from a one-game absence, Huerter and Hunter could play alongside one another on the top unit once both are free of restrictions. Aside from a surprise 25-point outburst against the Nets, Cam Reddish has mostly disappointed in his 16 starts this season, averaging 8.8 points in 25.4 minutes while shooting 32.9 percent shooting from the field in those contests.