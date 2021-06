Huerter mustered 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Bucks.

Huerter recorded his third double-digit scoring game of the series but also dished out seven dimes for the second straight contest, as he's been a bit more involved in the playmaking department with Trae Young (ankle) out. The 2018 first-round pick is averaging 11.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game across four games in the Conference Finals.