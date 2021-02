Huerter finished with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in Sunday's win over the Nuggets.

Huerter made at least half of his field goals for the first time in six games, but he remains mired in a slump from beyond the arc. He's hit exactly one three in five of his last six games after hitting multiple triples in eight of his previous nine contests. In that six-game stretch, Huerter is a combined 7-of-33 from three-point range.