Huerter scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in Friday's loss to the Thunder.

Huerter reached double-digit points for the fourth time in his last nine contests, but wasn't particularly effective with his shot. He struggled particularly in the first half when he converted only two of his seven shots from the field. Positively, he chipped in solid peripheral stats and is now averaging 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 33 games this season.