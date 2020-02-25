Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Struggles in loss
Huerter collected nine points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes in Monday's 129-112 loss versus the Sixers.
Huerter struggled to get anything going in this difficult matchup and this is the second straight game that he has failed to provide double-digit points. However, the second-year guard still logged 38 minutes in the loss and has received over 30 minutes in 15 consecutive contests. He will look to get back on track this Wednesday night when the Hawks host the Magic.
