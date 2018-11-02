Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Suffers ankle injury, won't return
Huerter has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Kings due to a right lateral ankle sprain, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Huerter suffered the injury in the first quarter when Buddy Hield dove into Huerter's legs in an attempt to retrieve a loose ball. After being evaluated in the locker room, the Hawks have announced Huerter won't be available for the rest of the game. An update on his status for Saturday's matchup against Miami should emerge as tipoff nears.
