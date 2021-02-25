Huerter recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 127-112 win over the Celtics.

Essentially half of the fourth quarter in Wednesday's game was pure garbage time, which is why Huerter's minutes were low. He struggled from the field, but it went largely unnoticed, as the night was about Danilo Gallinari's huge 38-point performance. Still, as a whole, Huerter has been inefficient lately. Over his past eight appearances, he's averaged just 9.1 points on 38.4 percent shooting, including a low 27.3 percent from deep.