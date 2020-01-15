Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Teases triple-double against Suns
Huerter scored 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 123-110 win over the Suns.
The boards and assists were both career highs for the second-year guard, as he delivered his first double-double of the season and the second of his career. Consistency remains an issue for Huerter -- he scored just eight points Sunday, when the Hawks needed him to step up in Trae Young's absence -- but he continues to show flashes of his upside as a complementary option to Young in the Atlanta backcourt.
