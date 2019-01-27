Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Terrible night in return
Huerter finished with three points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 loss to Portland.
Huerter made his return after missing two straight games with a neck injury but failed to have any sort of impact on the game. Perhaps there was some rust here but owners should give him a pass and simply look to the next game. The Hawks will face the Clippers on Monday with Huerter looking to redeem himself in what could be a high scoring encounter.
