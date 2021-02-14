Huerter had 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 10 assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal in Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers.

Huerter's 10 assists tied his season high in the category from his Feb. 3 performance against the Mavericks. His average of 3.8 assists (across 26 games) slots him as the Hawks' tertiary distributor behind Trae Young (9.4) and Rajon Rondo (3.9). If neither of them is available, Huerter can play a larger role and add a second element to his game that makes him more valuable.