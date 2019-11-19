Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday that he anticipates Huerter (shoulder) will be sidelined around 4-to-5 weeks, Mike Conti of 92-9 The Game Atlanta reports.

When Huerter was diagnosed Nov. 14 with a left rotator cuff strain, the Hawks declined to put a timeline on the guard's return beyond relaying that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Schlenk's comments suggest that Huerter will likely be sidelined for at least a month, with the four-week timeline ensuring that the 21-year-old won't be back until at least Dec. 10. Given that Huerter is considered a core piece for the Hawks, it wouldn't be surprising if the team took a conservative approach with his recovery. In the meantime, the likes of Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, Evan Turner and Allen Crabbe should benefit from more run on the wing.